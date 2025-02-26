Nieto was waived by the Penguins on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nieto has played in just seven of the Penguins' last 15 outings, generating 11 shots, 12 hits and three blocks while averaging 11:16 of ice time. The decision to waive the veteran forward likely means the team is expecting Bokondji Imama (upper body) to be ready to come off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. At this point, it seems unlikely Nieto will be re-signed this offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.