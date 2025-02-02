Nieto was scratched for the fifth time in nine contests when he sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The Penguins have had Bokondji Imama at left wing on the fourth line over the last two games. Nieto has not been a healthy scratch for more than three contests in a row this season, but he has done little with his time in the lineup. The veteran winger has three points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances. Nieto's ice time doesn't need to be tracked closely, as his production is too low to help in most fantasy formats.