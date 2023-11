Nieto scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Nieto put the Penguins ahead 7-1 with his second-period tally against one of his former teams. The goal was the 30-year-old's first point in 10 contests this season. Nieto has added seven shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shouts, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. The California native is unlikely to see much more than a fourth-line role when the Penguins are healthy.