Phillips was claimed off waivers by the Penguins from the Capitals on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Phillips' placement on the waiver wire may have been poorly timed after Pittsburgh found out Jake Guentzel (upper body) was going to be out of action for four weeks. With the inexperienced Valtteri Puustinen and Johnny Gruden currently filling out bottom-six roles for the Pens, the 25-year-old Phillips could be immediately pressed into service against the Canadiens on Saturday.