Lagace was recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday.

Lagace's promotion certainly doesn't bode well for the Penguins after starter Tristan Jarry was forced to leave Monday's clash with the Islanders after the first period due to an upper-body injury. Regardless of Jarry's status against Boston on Thursday, Lagace shouldn't be expected to get into the lineup as Casey DeSmith will take over as the No. 1 shoulder Jarry be unavailable.