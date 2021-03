Lagace was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Lagace will rejoin the Baby Pens after spending most of March on the taxi squad. The 28-year-old netminder will trade spots with Emil Larmi who was promoted to the taxi squad. Pittsburgh doesn't want any of their netminders sitting idle for too long on the taxi squad and figures to continue rotating Lagace, Larmi and Alex D'Orio.