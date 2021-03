Lagace was recalled to the taxi squad from the minors Monday.

In five appearances for the Baby Pens, Lagace went 3-1-1 with a .917 save percentage. The move to elevate Lagace doesn't mean he will be playing anytime soon but rather as a way to ensure Emil Larmi gets some minutes in the minors after being sent down in a corresponding move. The duo figure to frequently switch places throughout the year in order to keep both keepers playing.