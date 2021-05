Lagace will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Lagace hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19, when he surrendered four goals on 31 shots as a member of the Golden Knights in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. He'll attempt to earn his seventh career NHL victory in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 7-17-3 on the road this season.