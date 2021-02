Lagace was promoted from the taxi squad on an emergency basis Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Lagace will serve as the backup for Tristan Jarry in Sunday's game against the Capitals. It's unclear why Casey DeSmith is unavailable. Lagace hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 season. He spent the entirety of last season in the minors, recording a .919 save percentage over 33 games.