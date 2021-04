Lagace was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Lagace's demotion is likely an indication that Tristan Jarry (upper body) will at least be available to serve as the backup for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers. Lagace hasn't gotten into a game for the Penguins this season and is unlikely to do so unless Jarry or Casey DeSmith picks up another injury.