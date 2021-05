Lagace turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

Getting the start with both Tristan Jarry (upper body) and Casey DeSmith (lower body) nursing injuries ahead of the playoffs, Lagace -- who'd only gotten one NHL start since 2017-18 -- recorded his first career shutout. With both Jarry and DeSmith expected to be healthy when the postseason begins, Lagace's tenure with Pittsburgh may only last one game.