Lagace penned a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Lagace will bolster the Pens' goaltending depth and should split time in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with Emil Larmi or Alex D'Orio. It will likely take an injury to one of the club's top two netminders for Lagace to earn a spot on the 23-man roster. With AHL Providence last year, the 27-year-old backstop went 22-7-3 with a 2.37 GAA in 33 outings.