Fernstrom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Friday.

Fernstrom had eight goals and 17 points across 48 regular-season appearances with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Vancouver selected him with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, but his NHL rights were obtained by Pittsburgh on Feb. 1 as part of the trade that sent Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Canucks. Fernstrom will likely start his North American tenure in the minors.