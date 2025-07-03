Fernstrom will remain in Sweden for the 2025-26 campaign, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Thursday.

After Fernstrom signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins in June, there was some question as to whether he would make the jump to North America to play with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Instead, the 19-year-old winger figures to be back with Swedish club Orebro HK where he notched eight goals and nine assists in 48 regular-season contests last year. Acquired by the Pens as part of the Marcus Pettersson deal back in January, Fernstrom will look to compete for a roster spot ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.