Fernstrom will link up with Team Sweden for the World Junior Summer Showcase, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Wednesday.

Fernstrom spent the 2024-25 campaign primarily with Swedish club Orebro HK, where he scored eight goals and nine assists in 48 regular-season contests. Originally selected by the Canucks in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Penguins acquired the 19-year-old winger in the Marcus Pettersson deal at the trade deadline. He's likely several years from making an impact at the NHL level, so fantasy players will need to take a wait-and-see approach with Fernstrom's long-term value.