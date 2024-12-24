Bunting scored twice Monday in a 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Bunting's first pushed the Penguins up 3-1 in the first period when he tapped in a pass from Evgeni Malkin on the power play. His second pushed the Pens up 5-3 at the end of the second frame. Bunting's start to the season was coated with ice, but he's warmed up with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last 11 games, and five of those points have come on the man advantage. Bunting seems to be getting his feet under him, and that's great news for patient managers.