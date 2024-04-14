Bunting scored twice and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Bunting netted a power-play goal in the second period and scored late in the third, but it was too late to make a difference. The winger has four goals and five assists through seven outings in April. That surge has helped him get back to the 20-goal mark for the third time in four years. He's added 32 assists, 164 shots on net, 48 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 79 appearances between the Penguins and the Hurricanes.