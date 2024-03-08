Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick were traded from the Hurricanes to the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Bunting was held out of Thursday's game versus the Flyers for trade-related reasons. The gritty winger will take a roster spot for the Penguins and could see a fairly big boost in production while playing in the top six and on the power play once he joins the team. The 28-year-old had 36 points over 60 outings with the Hurricanes prior to the trade.