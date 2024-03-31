Bunting left Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets due to an illness.
Bunting played just 9:54 in the contest, posting a minus-1 rating and no other fantasy-relevant statistics. The winger should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Headlines package to Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Sitting for trade reasons•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Adds PP helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Deposits insurance tally•