Bunting (undisclosed) won't play against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

On Sunday, Bunting was involved in a car accident outside PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan told the media that Bunting is doing okay, but the 29-year-old forward will miss at least one game. Bunting has 13 goals, 25 points, 84 shots on net, 48 hits and 42 PIM through 43 appearances this season. Philip Tomasino (lower body) will replace Bunting in Sunday's lineup.