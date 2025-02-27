Bunting was put on injured reserve Thursday after undergoing appendix surgery.

Bunting was already regarded as being out indefinitely due to the surgery, so his placement on IR doesn't come as a surprise. He has 14 goals and 29 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25. Emil Bemstrom was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move and is a possibility to serve in a bottom-six capacity during Bunting's absence, though Bokondji Imama will compete with Bemstrom for that spot.