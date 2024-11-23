Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Bunting broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid at 5:49 of the third period. Typically, Bunting is on the second power-play unit, but he got the look on the first unit because Sidney Crosby was stuck in the penalty box waiting for a stoppage after serving his fighting major. After a terrible October, Bunting has turned things around partially with four goals and two assists over his last nine outings. He's at seven points (two on the power play), 40 shots on net, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 21 appearances this season.