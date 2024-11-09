Bunting scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Bunting has scored twice in the last three games, adding six shots on net and nine hits in that span. It's perhaps the first thaw after a cold start to the year cost the winger his spot in the Penguins' top six. He has just three points to go with 34 shots on net, 22 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 15 outings. Bunting is playing on the third line, but a strong stretch of offense could help him regain a better position in the lineup.