Bunting scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bunting recorded just one point -- an assist in the 6-3 win over Montreal on Oct. 14 -- in 11 games in October. However, he's turned things around now that the calendar has flipped to November with four points (three goals and a helper) in seven contests this month. The slow start seems to be a thing of the past now, and if Bunting remains consistent with his scoring, he could experience an uptick in his fantasy upside, particularly since he holds a top-six role in the lineup.