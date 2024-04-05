Bunting scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Washington.

Bunting extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-0 in the second period, beating Charlie Lindgren with a slapshot off the rush midway through the frame. The 28-year-old Bunting now has three points (a goal and two assists) in his last two contests. He's up to 17 goals and 46 points through 75 games between the Penguins and Hurricanes this season.