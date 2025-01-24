Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.
Bunting prevented a shutout loss when he scored in the second period. He had been limited to two assists over his last six outings. The winger is up to 14 goals, 13 assists, 90 shots on net, 51 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 48 appearances. If Bryan Rust (lower body) misses additional time, Bunting could be a candidate to see more ice time.
More News
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Slides power-play helper•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Available to play•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Not playing Sunday•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Strikes on power play Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Two points Sunday•