Bunting scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The 28-year-old winger completed his big night by tapping home a slick feed from Evgeni Malkin on Andrei Vasilevskiy's doorstep with a little over five minutes left in the third period. Bunting has racked up four goals and 12 points over the last 12 games, and he sits two tallies short of his third straight 20-goal campaign with five games left on the schedule for Pittsburgh.