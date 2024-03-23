Bunting scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period, but the game quickly slipped away from Pittsburgh after that. Bunting has a four-game point streak going, and in eight contests since getting traded to the Pens he's produced three goals and six points.
More News
-
Penguins' Michael Bunting: Headlines package to Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Sitting for trade reasons•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Adds PP helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Deposits insurance tally•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Pots goal No. 10•