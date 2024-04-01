Bunting (illness) will be in the lineup to face the Rangers on Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bunting was forced to leave Saturday's matchup with the Blue Jackets due to an illness but appears to be back to 100 percent ahead of Monday's matchup. Since joining the Pens at the trade deadline, the 28-year-old winger has slotted into a top-six role, racking up three goals and four assists, including a pair of power-play points, in 12 outings.