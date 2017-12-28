Penguins' Michael Leighton: Dealing with injury

Leighton is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While minor-league injury news rarely affects fantasy owners, Leighton's status will impact the Pens decision on who to call-up to fill the backup role with Matt Murray (undisclosed) currently sidelined. Casey DeSmith might seem like the obvious choice, but with Leighton unavailable, that would leave the Baby Pens without a viable option between the pipes.