Penguins' Michael Leighton: Returning to action in minors
Leighton (undisclosed) will suit up for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday versus AHL Binghamton.
Leighton has been sidelined since late December due to his undisclosed injury, but will return to the crease for the Baby Pens. This is good news for Pittsburgh's minor-league affiliate, as an injury to Matt Murray (concussion) has forced the organization to keep both Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith in the NHL.
