Granlund was traded from the Predators to the Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Granlund has been an effective power-play specialist, earning 12 of his 36 points this season with the man advantage. The 31-year-old figures to shore up the Penguins' middle six, though his minus-16 rating could be a drag on his new team's defensive structure.