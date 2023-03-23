Granlund failed to register a point in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Colorado, bringing his pointless streak to six games.

Granlund has written his name on the scoresheet in just one of his 10 games for the Penguins, a two-point outing versus the Flyers on March 11. Pittsburgh doesn't exactly have a ton of alternative scoring options that could challenge Granlund for a spot in the lineup, so he is unlikely to drop any further than a third-line role despite the lack of production.