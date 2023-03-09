Granlund (illness) is good to go Thursday versus the Islanders, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Granlund missed Tuesday's tilt versus Columbus. He has nine goals and 36 points in 60 games this season, but has not put up a point in two games with Pittsburgh, after his trade at the deadline from Nashville.
