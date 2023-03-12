Granlund scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first three games as a Penguin, Granlund finally made an impact, helping to set up Rickard Rakell for the first goal of the afternoon before scoring the last one himself. Granlund has 10 goals and 38 points through 62 games on the season including his time in Nashville, but unless he gets a chance at some top-six minutes alongside Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, the 31-year-old's fantasy appeal will be limited.