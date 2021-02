Matheson (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The Penguins likely wouldn't have activated Matheson without the intent of playing him Saturday, so the 26-year-old is on track to suit up. He's logged two shots on net and a minus-1 rating over two games this year. John Marino (COVID-19 protocol) is also a game-time decision, and the two are expected to man the second pairing.