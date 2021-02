Matheson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.

Matheson was forced to leave Monday's practice early, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't as serious as the team feared. The 26-year-old has played just three games this season, recording a minus-2 rating while averaging 17:31 of ice time. He'll return to the second defensive pair for Thursday's game with John Marino as his partner.