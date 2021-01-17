Head coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday that Matheson is out "longer term" with an upper-body injury, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Matheson was scratched from Sunday's shootout win over the Capitals, and Sullivan revealed the reason for his absence after the game. There's still no clear timeline for the 26-year-old's return. It appears he'll also miss Tuesday's game against the Capitals.
