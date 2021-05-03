Matheson (face) was labeled week-to-week ahead of Monday's matchup with the Flyers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With just four games remaining, Matheson will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season and could be unavailable for the start of the playoffs as well. The 27-year-old blueliner has registered just one point in his last six contests but has been critical to the club's pursuit of an East Division title. With Matheson shelved, Mark Friedman figures to jump into the lineup while John Marino and Marcus Pettersson should see significant upticks in ice time.