Matheson recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Matheson set up Colton Sceviour's second goal of the game in the first period and added a helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old Matheson has gotten quite comfortable lately with two goals and seven assists in his last 10 games. The blueliner is at 13 points, 68 shots, 33 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 34 appearances overall.