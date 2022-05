Matheson recorded three assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

The first two of Matheson's assists came on power-play goals by Jeff Carter and Evan Rodrigues in the first period. He added one more helper on a Jake Guentzel empty-netter in the third. Matheson is up to four assists in three playoff contests, and he's seen a larger role alongside Kris Letang on the top pairing with Brian Dumoulin (lower body) sidelined.