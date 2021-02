Matheson was forced to leave Monday's practice session early with an undisclosed injury. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is being evaluated as we speak."

Matheson is just one game back from an upper-body issue that previously cost him eight games. It's unclear if this latest problem is related but if the defenseman does miss out on any time, it would likely see Yannick Weber return to the lineup while Cody Ceci would see increased minutes.