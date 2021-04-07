Matheson picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.
Matheson has put together an impressive four-game point streak (two goals, four assists). The hot streak probably won't last much longer considering he had only five points in his first 27 games with the Penguins, but Matheson could be worth a look in the short term while he's rolling.
More News
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Pretty goal ends up winner•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Provides finishing touch in win•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Tallies first goal of year•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Nabs first points of 2020-21•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Looks healthy in shootout win•