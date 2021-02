Matheson (undisclosed) totaled three shots, three hits and a blocked shot over 23:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Matheson didn't seem hindered in any way after leaving Monday's practice early, munching the second-most minutes on the team behind Kris Letang (26:45). The offseason trade acquisition is still searching for his first point in a Penguins uniform and has dressed for only four of a possible 12 games due to an upper-body injury.