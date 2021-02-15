Matheson handed out a pair of assists with three shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Washington.

Matheson had been held without a point in his first four games of the season but got off the schneid midway through the first period with a sweet feed to Bryan Rust on top of the crease. He added his second assist on a Sidney Crosby empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. Matheson tallied eight-plus goals and 20-plus points in each of the last three seasons but has a limited ceiling offensively.