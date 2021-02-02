Matheson (upper body) skated with the team for practice Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Matheson has been out of action since Jan. 15 against the Flyers, a stretch of eight games on the shelf. The Pens could use some good news on the blueline as they currently have five defensemen, including Matheson, on injured reserve which doesn't factor in Kris Letang (lower body). If cleared to play against the Islanders on Saturday, Matheson would almost certainly slot into a top-four spot, perhaps playing with John Marino.