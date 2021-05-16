Matheson (face) isn't listed among the scratches, so he'll be in the Game 1 lineup Sunday against the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Matheson will make his first appearance since May 1 for Pittsburgh's postseason opener. He had five goals and 11 assists in 44 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Skating Monday•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Penguins' Mike Matheson: Pretty goal ends up winner•