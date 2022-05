Matheson garnered 11 goals and 20 assists, both career highs, in 74 games this season, inducing five game-winning goals.

Matheson's offensive game was on full display this season even if he was an afterthought on the man advantage for most of the campaign. If the team decides to move on from Kris Letang this offseason, it will almost certainly be the 28-year-old Matheson who is tasked with trying to fill the offensive gap left behind.