Matheson scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Penguins.

It was a pretty end-to-end rush for the defender. He roared down the right side, burst past the defender while protecting the puck and drove hard at Dan Vladar. Matheson slid the puck wide and around the sprawling netminder, and pushed it home. It was a Sports Center moment for sure. Matheson has gotten warm of late -- he has four points in his last five games.