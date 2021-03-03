Matheson scored an empty-net goal on his only shot and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.
Matheson caught Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart trying to head to the bench for an extra attacker and alertly hit the empty net from his own blue line before Hart could hurry back. The 26-year-old defenseman has two goals and two assists in 13 games.
